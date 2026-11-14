The UAB Blazers visit the Temple Owls on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Lincoln Financial Field, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Blazers are 5-4. UAB beat Charlotte 49ers 23-12 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Blazers average 21.8 points and 318.8 yards per game and allow 23.8 points. Marlin Dean leads the Blazers with 10.5 sacks, and Muaaz Byard leads the Blazers with 83 tackles. Ryder Burton has thrown for 1,474 yards with 6 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and Rod Robinson II has 551 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

The Owls are 2-7 and have lost four straight. Temple lost to Navy Midshipmen 42-35 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Owls average 24.9 points and 351.9 yards per game and allow 28.3 points. Curly Ordonez leads the Owls with 2 sacks and 84 tackles, and Ajani Sheppard has thrown for 1,245 yards with 8 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Keveun Mason has 588 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, and Colin Chase has 24 catches for 381 yards.

UAB is 5-0 at home and 0-4 away from home. Temple is 1-4 at home and 1-3 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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