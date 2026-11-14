The Arkansas State Red Wolves visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Brooks Stadium (SC), with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Red Wolves are 4-5. Arkansas State lost to UL Monroe Warhawks 19-17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Red Wolves average 27.4 points and 371.6 yards per game and allow 26.3 points. Tre Stevens leads the Red Wolves with 2 sacks, and Joe Drew leads the Red Wolves with 83 tackles. Trey Owens has thrown for 2,133 yards with 12 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and Solomon Baggett has 344 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Chanticleers are 3-6. Coastal Carolina lost to Old Dominion Monarchs 21-8 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Chanticleers average 24.7 points and 368.3 yards per game and allow 24.7 points. Ibrahim Diawara leads the Chanticleers with 5 sacks, and Marcellius Pulliam leads the Chanticleers with 96 tackles. Deuce Bailey has thrown for 2,178 yards with 19 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, and Dominic Lee-Knicely has 498 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Red Wolves sit fifth in the Sun Belt. Arkansas State is 3-2 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Chanticleers are sixth in the Sun Belt. Coastal Carolina is 1-4 at home and 2-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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