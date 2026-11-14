The Georgia Southern Eagles visit the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Center Parc Stadium, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are 5-4 and have won three straight. Georgia Southern beat Marshall Thundering Herd 49-13 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Eagles average 26.6 points and 407.4 yards per game and allow 19.7 points. Anthony Bynum leads the Eagles with 5 sacks, and Brandon Tyson leads the Eagles with 49 tackles. Max Johnson has thrown for 2,195 yards with 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Alex Taylor has 38 catches for 529 yards.

The Panthers are 5-4. Georgia State beat App State Mountaineers 39-23 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Panthers average 34.4 points and 431.7 yards per game and allow 26.2 points. Xavier Esqillion leads the Panthers with 9 sacks, and Jaydon Hood leads the Panthers with 50 tackles. Cameran Brown has thrown for 1,356 yards with 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Lanear McCrary Jr. has 526 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Eagles are second in the Sun Belt. Georgia Southern is 3-2 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Panthers are seventh in the Sun Belt. Georgia State is 3-1 at home and 2-3 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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