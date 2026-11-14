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Georgia Southern Takes on Georgia State Saturday at Center Parc Stadium
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles visit the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Center Parc Stadium, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Eagles are 5-4 and have won three straight. Georgia Southern beat Marshall Thundering Herd 49-13 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Eagles average 26.6 points and 407.4 yards per game and allow 19.7 points. Anthony Bynum leads the Eagles with 5 sacks, and Brandon Tyson leads the Eagles with 49 tackles. Max Johnson has thrown for 2,195 yards with 15 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Alex Taylor has 38 catches for 529 yards.
The Panthers are 5-4. Georgia State beat App State Mountaineers 39-23 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Panthers average 34.4 points and 431.7 yards per game and allow 26.2 points. Xavier Esqillion leads the Panthers with 9 sacks, and Jaydon Hood leads the Panthers with 50 tackles. Cameran Brown has thrown for 1,356 yards with 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Lanear McCrary Jr. has 526 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.
The Eagles are second in the Sun Belt. Georgia Southern is 3-2 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Panthers are seventh in the Sun Belt. Georgia State is 3-1 at home and 2-3 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.
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