The Drexel Dragons take on the Maine Black Bears at Skip Chappelle Court in Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Dragons are 1-2. Drexel lost to American University Eagles 66-64 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Dragons average 67.0 points per game and allow 76.3. Latief Lorenzano-White averages 13.7 points per game, and Panagiotis Pagonis averages 3.3 assists per game. Clem Edomwonyin averages 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Black Bears are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. Maine lost to Rhode Island Rams 71-65 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Black Bears average 64.3 points per game and allow 73.5. DeAndre Williams averages 10.2 points per game, and Killian Gribben averages 2.8 assists per game. Villiam Garcia Adsten averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Dragons sit first in the CAA. Drexel is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Black Bears are first in the Am. East. Maine is 0-1 at home and 1-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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