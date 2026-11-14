The Florida Atlantic Owls visit the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Alico Arena, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Owls are 2-2. Florida Atlantic beat South Alabama Jaguars 85-57 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Owls average 64.3 points per game and allow 59.5. Erin Rodgers averages 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and Skyla Tuthill averages 2.5 assists per game.

The Eagles are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Florida Gulf Coast beat Ave Maria Gyrenes 99-31 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Eagles average 79.3 points per game and allow 56.3. Amelia Hobson averages 11.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and Denika Lightbourne averages 4.3 assists per game.

Florida Atlantic is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Eagles sit first in the Atlantic Sun. Florida Gulf Coast is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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