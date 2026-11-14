The Long Island University Sharks take on the George Washington Revolutionaries at Charles E. Smith Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Sharks are 0-4 and have lost 4 straight. Long Island University lost to SMU Mustangs 69-50 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Sharks average 48.8 points per game and allow 78.3. Janessa Williams averages 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and Teriyah McFadden averages 3.8 assists per game.

The Revolutionaries are 2-1. George Washington beat Georgetown Hoyas 78-74 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Revolutionaries average 76.0 points per game and allow 58.3. Alicia Newell averages 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Anne Bair averages 4.0 assists per game.

The Sharks are first in the NEC. The Revolutionaries sit first in the A-10. George Washington is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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