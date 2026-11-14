The Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Blue Devils are 7-2 and have won three straight. Duke beat NC State Wolfpack 41-3 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Blue Devils average 33.0 points and 425.1 yards per game and allow 13.0 points. Kevin O'Connor leads the Blue Devils with 4.5 sacks, and Nick Morris Jr. leads the Blue Devils with 51 tackles. Walker Eget has thrown for 1,849 yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and Nate Sheppard has 1,189 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Hurricanes are 8-1. Miami lost to Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31-24 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Hurricanes average 45.0 points and 516.6 yards per game and allow 19.2 points. Marquise Lightfoot leads the Hurricanes with 7 sacks, and Mohamed Toure leads the Hurricanes with 56 tackles. Darian Mensah has thrown for 2,694 yards with 28 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Mark Fletcher Jr. has 514 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Blue Devils sit fourth in the ACC. Duke is 4-1 at home and 3-1 away from home. The Hurricanes sit first in the ACC. Miami is 4-0 at home and 4-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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