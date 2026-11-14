The Milwaukee Panthers visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Gentile Arena, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 1-3. Milwaukee beat North Dakota Fighting Hawks 77-49 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Panthers average 64.0 points per game and allow 64.3. Izzy Pugh averages 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and Tierney Madigan averages 3.5 assists per game.

The Ramblers are 2-1. Loyola Chicago beat Arkansas State Red Wolves 63-61 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Ramblers average 61.3 points per game and allow 71.3. MD Ntambue averages 11.7 points per game, and Kendall Hendrix averages 3.3 assists per game. Gemma Wichmann averages 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Panthers are first in the Horizon. Milwaukee is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Ramblers sit first in the A-10. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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