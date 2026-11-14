The Winnipeg Jets visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Nov. 14, at United Center, with puck drop at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Jets are 9-8-3 and have won five straight. Winnipeg beat Dallas Stars 8-3 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Jets score 3.05 goals per game and allow 3.40, with 15 power-play goals this season. Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 16 goals and 24 points, and Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 16 assists.

The Blackhawks are 5-13-1. Chicago beat Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Blackhawks score 2.21 goals per game and allow 4.11, with 6 power-play goals this season. Roman Kantserov leads the Blackhawks with 9 goals, and Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 10 assists and 15 points.

The Jets are eighth in the Western Conference. The Blackhawks sit 15th in the Western Conference. The Blackhawks lead the season series 1-0. Chicago won the earlier meeting 4-3 on Oct. 15.

Winnipeg lists Isak Rosen as out.

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