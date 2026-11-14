The Marshall Thundering Herd visit the Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Zidian Family Arena at Beeghly Center, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Thundering Herd are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Marshall lost to Ohio State Buckeyes 84-74 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Thundering Herd average 80.7 points per game and allow 76.7. Noah Otshudi averages 21.7 points and 4.0 assists per game, and Khaman Maker averages 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Penguins are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Youngstown State lost to Central Michigan Chippewas 91-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Penguins average 74.0 points per game and allow 83.7. Linus Holmstrom averages 14.3 points per game, and Dom Aekins averages 6.3 assists per game. Jeff Nwankwo averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Thundering Herd are first in the Sun Belt. Marshall is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Penguins sit first in the Horizon. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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