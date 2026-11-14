The Boston University Terriers visit the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, at M&T Bank Arena, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Terriers are 1-2. Boston University beat UMass Boston UMASS BOSTON 88-47 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Terriers average 66.0 points per game and allow 58.0. Sophia Georgiades averages 17.3 points per game, and Kate Allard averages 4.0 assists per game. Aina Grane Torres averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Bobcats are 1-3 and have lost 3 straight. Quinnipiac lost to St. John's Red Storm 73-52 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Bobcats average 66.8 points per game and allow 71.3. Lilly Thomas averages 17.0 points per game, and Payton Dulin averages 4.0 assists per game. Elle Snyder averages 11.8 rebounds per game.

The Terriers are first in the Patriot. Boston University is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Bobcats sit first in the Metro. Quinnipiac is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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