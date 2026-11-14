The Providence Friars take on the Boston College Eagles at Conte Forum on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Friars are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Providence lost to Bryant Bulldogs 53-47 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Friars average 58.7 points per game and allow 59.3. Orlagh Gormley averages 13.0 points and 3.7 assists per game, and J'Adore Young averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are 1-2. Boston College beat UMass Lowell River Hawks 86-57 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Eagles average 63.7 points per game and allow 67.3. Jocelyne Grier averages 15.7 points per game, and Athena Tomlinson averages 2.0 assists per game. Daniele Paunksnyte averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Friars sit first in the Big East. The Eagles are first in the ACC. Boston College is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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