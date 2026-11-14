The Florida Atlantic Owls take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at H. A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:15 p.m. ET.

The Owls are 6-3. Florida Atlantic beat UTSA Roadrunners 60-29 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at home. The Owls average 40.2 points and 453.7 yards per game and allow 35.0 points. Josh Roberts leads the Owls with 3 sacks, and Joseph Sipp Jr. leads the Owls with 64 tackles. Caden Veltkamp has thrown for 2,746 yards with 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Leonard Farrow has 479 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-4. Tulsa beat Tulane Green Wave 60-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Golden Hurricane average 33.1 points and 391.1 yards per game and allow 22.8 points. Kyran Duhon leads the Golden Hurricane with 7 sacks, and Chris Thompson Jr. leads the Golden Hurricane with 84 tackles. Baylor Hayes has thrown for 1,681 yards with 14 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Damari Alston has 481 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic is 5-0 at home and 1-3 on the road. Tulsa is 2-2 at home and 3-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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