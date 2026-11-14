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Florida Atlantic Takes on Tulsa Saturday at H. a. Chapman Stadium
By Ball Exclusives Staff,12 days ago
The Florida Atlantic Owls take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at H. A. Chapman Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:15 p.m. ET.
The Owls are 6-3. Florida Atlantic beat UTSA Roadrunners 60-29 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at home. The Owls average 40.2 points and 453.7 yards per game and allow 35.0 points. Josh Roberts leads the Owls with 3 sacks, and Joseph Sipp Jr. leads the Owls with 64 tackles. Caden Veltkamp has thrown for 2,746 yards with 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Leonard Farrow has 479 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Golden Hurricane are 5-4. Tulsa beat Tulane Green Wave 60-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Golden Hurricane average 33.1 points and 391.1 yards per game and allow 22.8 points. Kyran Duhon leads the Golden Hurricane with 7 sacks, and Chris Thompson Jr. leads the Golden Hurricane with 84 tackles. Baylor Hayes has thrown for 1,681 yards with 14 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Damari Alston has 481 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.
Florida Atlantic is 5-0 at home and 1-3 on the road. Tulsa is 2-2 at home and 3-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.
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