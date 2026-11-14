The Charleston Southern Buccaneers take on the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Charleston Southern lost to Mercer Bears 54-45 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Buccaneers average 48.0 points per game and allow 62.0. Ashleigh Battle averages 10.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, and Lauren Cummings averages 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Panthers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Pittsburgh beat Delaware State Hornets 129-51 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Panthers average 100.7 points per game and allow 48.3. Taryn Barbot averages 25.3 points per game, and Taylor Barbot averages 8.7 assists per game. Meredith Venner averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Buccaneers are first in the Big South. The Panthers sit first in the ACC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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