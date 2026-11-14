The No. 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Sanford Pentagon, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Golden Gophers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Minnesota beat Southern Jaguars 86-47 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Golden Gophers average 85.0 points per game and allow 62.7. Grace Grocholski averages 18.7 points per game, and Natalie Kussow averages 4.3 assists per game. Tayla Thomas averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Kansas State beat Montana Lady Griz 67-62 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Wildcats average 64.3 points per game and allow 47.3. Taryn Sides averages 13.0 points per game, and Gina Garcia averages 5.2 assists per game. Shaila Nde averages 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Golden Gophers sit first in the Big Ten. Minnesota is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Wildcats are first in the Big 12. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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