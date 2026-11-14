The New Mexico State Aggies visit the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Robert W. Plaster Stadium, with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Aggies are 3-6 and have lost two straight. New Mexico State lost to Liberty Flames 30-14 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Aggies average 20.7 points and 346.7 yards per game and allow 25.8 points. Gabe Peterson leads the Aggies with 5.5 sacks, and Nick Session leads the Aggies with 68 tackles. Trey Hedden has thrown for 1,162 yards with 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and James Jones has 940 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Bears are 3-6. Missouri State lost to Florida International Panthers 23-20 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bears average 23.9 points and 354.9 yards per game and allow 30.0 points. Josh Lukusa leads the Bears with 3 sacks, and Jared Lloyd leads the Bears with 102 tackles. Henry Belin IV has thrown for 1,302 yards with 8 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Connor Lair has 325 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Aggies are sixth in the CUSA. New Mexico State is 2-3 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Bears are sixth in the CUSA. Missouri State is 3-1 at home and 0-5 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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