The Stonehill Skyhawks take on the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Skyhawks are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Stonehill lost to Columbia Lions 75-55 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Skyhawks average 67.3 points per game and allow 71.3. Jack Medalie averages 11.0 points per game, and Eli Greenberg averages 4.3 assists per game. Ewan Steele averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Red Raiders are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Texas Tech beat Illinois Fighting Illini 84-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Red Raiders average 78.7 points per game and allow 59.3. Cruz Davis averages 16.7 points and 4.3 assists per game, and Josiah Moseley averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Skyhawks sit first in the NEC. Stonehill is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Red Raiders are first in the Big 12. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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