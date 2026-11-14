The Kansas State Wildcats take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats are 4-5 and have lost three straight. Kansas State lost to Oklahoma State Cowboys 66-28 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Wildcats average 31.3 points and 415.6 yards per game and allow 26.8 points. Jayden Bryant leads the Wildcats with 4 sacks, and Logan Bartley leads the Wildcats with 59 tackles. Avery Johnson has thrown for 1,301 yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and Rodney Fields Jr. has 574 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Horned Frogs are 4-5. TCU lost to Arizona Wildcats 29-28 on Friday, Nov. 6 on the road. The Horned Frogs average 23.8 points and 378.3 yards per game and allow 15.8 points. Koron Hayward leads the Horned Frogs with 6 sacks, and Hudson Hooper leads the Horned Frogs with 62 tackles. Jaden Craig has thrown for 2,439 yards with 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Jeremy Payne has 429 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Wildcats are 15th in the Big 12. Kansas State is 4-2 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Horned Frogs are 13th in the Big 12. TCU is 3-3 at home and 1-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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