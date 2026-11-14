undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Kansas State Wildcats Visit TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The Kansas State Wildcats take on the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.
The Wildcats are 4-5 and have lost three straight. Kansas State lost to Oklahoma State Cowboys 66-28 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Wildcats average 31.3 points and 415.6 yards per game and allow 26.8 points. Jayden Bryant leads the Wildcats with 4 sacks, and Logan Bartley leads the Wildcats with 59 tackles. Avery Johnson has thrown for 1,301 yards with 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and Rodney Fields Jr. has 574 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.
The Horned Frogs are 4-5. TCU lost to Arizona Wildcats 29-28 on Friday, Nov. 6 on the road. The Horned Frogs average 23.8 points and 378.3 yards per game and allow 15.8 points. Koron Hayward leads the Horned Frogs with 6 sacks, and Hudson Hooper leads the Horned Frogs with 62 tackles. Jaden Craig has thrown for 2,439 yards with 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Jeremy Payne has 429 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Wildcats are 15th in the Big 12. Kansas State is 4-2 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Horned Frogs are 13th in the Big 12. TCU is 3-3 at home and 1-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.
The post Kansas State Wildcats Visit TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.