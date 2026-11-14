The South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the Northern Colorado Bears at The Monument on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Jackrabbits are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. South Dakota State beat Valparaiso Beacons 81-69 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Jackrabbits average 73.3 points per game and allow 61.3. Jon Mekonnen averages 14.7 points per game, and EJ Ryans averages 3.3 assists per game. Kalen Garry averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Bears are 2-1. Northern Colorado beat Northern New Mexico Eagles 102-52 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Bears average 94.0 points per game and allow 68.7. Manning Shareef averages 11.3 points per game, and Langston Reynolds averages 5.7 assists per game. Andrew Crawford averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Jackrabbits are first in the Summit. South Dakota State is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Bears are first in the Big Sky. Northern Colorado is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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