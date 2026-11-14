The Morgan State Bears visit the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds on Saturday, Nov. 14, at SECU Arena, with tipoff at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Bears are 3-1. Morgan State lost to UMBC Retrievers 85-70 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Bears average 85.3 points per game and allow 65.5. Alfred Worrell Jr. averages 22.2 points per game, and Keith Richard averages 3.0 assists per game. Ibrahima Traore averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Greyhounds are 1-3. Loyola Maryland lost to Towson Tigers 90-60 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Greyhounds average 70.3 points per game and allow 75.5. Leo Ricketts averages 18.2 points per game, and Carter Berg-McLean averages 5.2 assists per game. Sebastien Emenalo averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Bears are first in the MEAC. Morgan State is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Greyhounds sit first in the Patriot. Loyola Maryland is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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