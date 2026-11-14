Manchester United appointed Mauricio Pochettino head coach on Saturday, November 14, 2026, replacing Michael Carrick. The club sits 18th in the Premier League after winning one of its past 11 matches.

Pochettino previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and the U.S. men’s national team. At Spurs, he raised the club’s average Premier League points per season from 68.4 to 73.6 over five years and led the team to the 2018–19 Champions League final.

United’s current squad reflects inconsistent recruitment. Diogo Dalot has logged the most minutes at both right back and left back. Bryan Mbeumo has started most frequently at center forward and right wing. Six starters — Luke Shaw, Victor Martinez, Harry Maguire, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford — are aged 28 or older. Only two starters — Kobbie Mainoo and Owen Lammens — and all four primary bench players — Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Andrey Santos and Amad Diallo — are 24 or younger.

High-value signings have seen limited playing time. Defender Matthijs de Ligt, midfielders Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Carlos Baleba, and forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Benjamin Sesko have combined for 1,268 minutes across all competitions this season. Their collective transfer fee totals €357.6 million, with estimated annual salaries of €58.7 million.

Pochettino’s challenge includes aligning coaching philosophy with front-office strategy. Long-term contracts complicate roster flexibility: Rashford, Maguire and Mount are signed through 2028; Dalot through 2029; de Ligt, Ugarte and Zirkzee through 2030; Tielemans through 2031.

United’s top six players aged 24 or younger — Sesko, Mainoo, Baleba, Diallo, Yoro and Lammens — have a combined Transfermarkt valuation of €340 million. Among the 10 richest clubs per Deloitte’s Money League, only Arsenal and Tottenham have higher-valued U24 cores.

The club’s academy includes teenagers Harry Amass (19), Godwill Kukonki (18), Jim Thwaites (18), Jacob Devaney (19), Tyler Fletcher (19), Jack Fletcher (19), Shea Lacey (19), Tynan Thompson (18), Chido Obi (18) and 16-year-old JJ Gabriel.

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