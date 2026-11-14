The Coastal Georgia Mariner take on the Florida Atlantic Owls at Abessinio Court at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Owls are 2-1. Florida Atlantic beat William & Mary Tribe 95-90 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Owls average 80.0 points per game and allow 82.3. Kanaan Carlyle averages 22.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, and Felipe Quinones averages 5.3 assists per game.

Florida Atlantic is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home.

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