The Incarnate Word Cardinals visit the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Nov. 14, at The Super Pit, with tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Incarnate Word lost to UTSA Roadrunners 73-51 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Cardinals average 60.7 points per game and allow 68.0. Kayanna Cox averages 17.0 points per game, and Zaviyana Madison averages 2.7 assists per game. Morgan Borgstadt averages 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Mean Green are 2-1. North Texas beat Houston Christian Huskies 66-57 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Mean Green average 74.7 points per game and allow 59.3. Kalysta Martin averages 14.3 points per game, and Cherie Spencer averages 5.0 assists per game. Otaifo Esenabhalu averages 14.0 rebounds per game.

The Cardinals are first in the Southland. North Texas is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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