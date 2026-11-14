The Northwest University Eagles visit the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Beasley Coliseum, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Cougars are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Washington State lost to Duquesne Dukes 72-71 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Cougars average 67.7 points per game and allow 77.0. Jaylen Harrell averages 16.7 points and 3.0 assists per game, and Ladji Dembele averages 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Cougars are first in the Pac-12. Washington State is 0-1 at home and 0-2 on the road.

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