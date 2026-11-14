The Wyoming Cowboys take on the Denver Pioneers at Hamilton Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys are 2-1. Wyoming lost to North Carolina Tar Heels 76-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Cowboys average 83.7 points per game and allow 62.0. Nasir Meyer averages 15.3 points per game, and Canin Jefferson averages 3.3 assists per game. Khaden Bennett averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Pioneers are 0-2 and have lost 2 straight. Denver lost to UC Riverside Highlanders 64-60 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Pioneers average 64.0 points per game and allow 69.5. Carson Johnson averages 19.0 points and 1.5 assists per game, and Shaun Wysocki averages 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Cowboys sit first in the Mountain West. Wyoming is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Pioneers are first in the WCC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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