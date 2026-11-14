The Evansville Purple Aces take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Groniger Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Purple Aces are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Evansville lost to Kentucky Wildcats 98-30 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Purple Aces average 48.0 points per game and allow 83.3. Jayden Scott averages 13.0 points per game, and Marina Artero averages 3.7 assists per game. Avery Kelley averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Panthers are 0-4 and have lost 4 straight. Eastern Illinois lost to Saint Louis Billikens 64-58 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Panthers average 53.0 points per game and allow 74.3. Ava Stoller averages 9.0 points, 2.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Purple Aces are first in the MVC. The Panthers sit first in the OVC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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