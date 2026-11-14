The Warner Royals visit the Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Swisher Gymnasium, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Jacksonville lost to Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 89-78 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Dolphins average 72.0 points per game and allow 77.3. J'Niya Weaver averages 17.7 points per game, and Aniah Smith averages 2.7 assists per game. Samirah Mamoudou averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Dolphins sit first in the Atlantic Sun.

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