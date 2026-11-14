The LSU Shreveport Pilots take on the UT Arlington Mavericks at College Park Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Mavericks are 1-2. UT Arlington lost to Wyoming Cowgirls 75-64 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Mavericks average 68.0 points per game and allow 68.7. Jalyn Brown averages 13.3 points per game, and Chelsea Bishop averages 2.3 assists per game. Ava Raymond averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks sit first in the UAC. UT Arlington is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.

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