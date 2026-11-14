The South Carolina Upstate Spartans take on the UNC Greensboro Spartans at Bodford Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Spartans are 3-1 and have won 3 straight. South Carolina Upstate beat South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs 54-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Spartans average 65.5 points per game and allow 49.8. Grace Booth averages 12.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, and Kinley Paterson averages 2.8 assists per game.

The Spartans are 3-1. UNC Greensboro beat Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 59-54 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Spartans average 58.3 points per game and allow 56.8. Gloria Tony averages 12.2 points per game, and Leyla Minor averages 5.5 assists per game. Kristina Rakotobe averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Spartans sit first in the Big South. South Carolina Upstate is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Spartans are first in the SoCon. UNC Greensboro is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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