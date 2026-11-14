The Central Connecticut Blue Devils visit the Massachusetts Minutewomen on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Mullins Center, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Blue Devils are 0-4 and have lost 4 straight. Central Connecticut lost to Rider Broncs 56-45 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Blue Devils average 46.5 points per game and allow 69.5. Jill Dingler averages 12.0 points and 2.0 assists per game, and Liana Salamone averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Minutewomen are 1-2. Massachusetts lost to Harvard Crimson 78-65 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Minutewomen average 65.0 points per game and allow 67.3. Ayanna Franks averages 13.0 points per game, and Yahmani McKayle averages 3.3 assists per game. Jess Ross averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Blue Devils sit first in the NEC. Central Connecticut is 0-2 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Minutewomen are first in the MAC. Massachusetts is 0-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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