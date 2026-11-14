The Rhode Island Rams visit the St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Carnesecca Arena, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Rams are 2-2 and have won 2 straight. Rhode Island beat Wagner Seahawks 88-38 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Rams average 74.0 points per game and allow 61.3. Delanie Hill averages 15.0 points per game, and Sophia Vital averages 7.8 assists per game. Amaya Stewart averages 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Red Storm are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. St. John's beat Quinnipiac Bobcats 73-52 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Red Storm average 90.0 points per game and allow 40.7. Ny'Ceara Pryor averages 15.0 points and 6.0 assists per game, and Sa'Mya Wyatt averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Rams are first in the A-10. The Red Storm are first in the Big East. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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