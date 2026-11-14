The North Dakota Fighting Hawks visit the Detroit Mercy Titans on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Calihan Hall, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Hawks are 1-2. North Dakota lost to Milwaukee Panthers 77-49 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Fighting Hawks average 67.0 points per game and allow 75.3. Jayda Maves averages 13.0 points per game, and Ciona Wells averages 4.3 assists per game. Aliyah Green averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Titans are 2-2. Detroit Mercy lost to Notre Dame Fighting Irish 108-60 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Titans average 67.8 points per game and allow 71.3. Paula Lopez averages 13.0 points and 1.2 assists per game, and Stephanie Utomi averages 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Fighting Hawks sit first in the Summit. North Dakota is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Titans sit first in the Horizon. Detroit Mercy is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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