The Plattsburgh Cardinals take on the Vermont Catamounts at Patrick Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Catamounts are 1-2. Vermont lost to Quinnipiac Bobcats 79-76 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Catamounts average 70.0 points per game and allow 67.3. Gus Yalden averages 19.0 points per game, and Will Davies averages 4.0 assists per game. John Broom averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Catamounts are first in the Am. East. Vermont is 0-1 at home and 1-1 on the road.

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