The Tarleton State Texans visit the No. 6 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Moody Center, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Texans are 2-1. Tarleton State beat Sul Ross State Lobos 64-44 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Texans average 57.3 points per game and allow 60.0. Caroline Lyles averages 9.7 points per game, and Stephany Gonçalves averages 5.3 assists per game. Olivia Medford averages 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Longhorns are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Texas beat South Dakota State Jackrabbits 93-63 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Longhorns average 89.7 points per game and allow 52.3. Madison Booker averages 21.0 points and 4.3 assists per game, and Breya Cunningham averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Texans sit first in the UAC. Tarleton State is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Longhorns sit first in the SEC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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