Houston Christian Huskies forward Mambourou Mara posted 18 points and 11 rebounds to help his team defeat College of Biblical Studies 108–73 on Friday night.

Mara shot 7 of 9 from the field. Guard D’Aundre Samuels added 14 points and seven assists. Guard Bubz Alvarez contributed 14 points and five assists.

College of Biblical Studies’ Ambassadors were led by guard Odis Carter Jr., who scored 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Marquise Scott added 12 points. The Ambassadors are an NCCAA Division II program.

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