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Basketball
Cal Baptist Lancers Beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 74–60
By Ball Exclusives Staff,12 days ago
California Baptist Lancers defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 74–60 on Friday night in Riverside.
Terry Coner Jr. led California Baptist with 21 points, hitting 5 of 12 field goals and 10 of 11 free throws. Justas Stonkus added 18 points. Jordan Muller scored all 15 of his points from the free-throw line, making each of his nine attempts.
Jalen Tatum led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Macaleab Rich recorded 22 points and nine rebounds.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff has not played a home game this season.
Photo: Andy Hu humadethis / Wikimedia Commons, CC0
More: NCAAM
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