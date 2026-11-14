Richard Young ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns as the Colorado Buffaloes topped the Houston Cougars 42-32 on Friday night at Folsom Field.

The Buffaloes went ahead for good on JaQuail Smith's 32-yard touchdown run with 0:15 left in the second quarter, making it 21-20. They fell behind 20-7 in the second quarter. The Cougars got within 42-32 on Conner Weigman's 4-yard touchdown pass to Trent Walker with 1:51 left.

For Colorado, Isaac Wilson completed 17 of 25 passes for 217 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Joseph Williams had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, while DeAndre Moore Jr. had five catches for 53 yards. On defense, Randon Fontenette had a sack, and Boo Carter had an interception.

For Houston, Weigman completed 26 of 42 passes for 272 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, Makhi Hughes ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Patrick Overmyer had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Houston outgained Colorado 477-466 but could not make up the difference. The Buffaloes improved to 4-6. The Cougars fell to 7-3.

The Buffaloes sit 14th in the Big 12. Colorado is 3-2 at home and 1-4 on the road. The Cougars are seventh in the Big 12. Houston is 5-0 at home and 2-3 on the road.

The Buffaloes are back in action when they visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Cougars are back in action when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 21.

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