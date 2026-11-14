Oregon State men's basketball defeated Mississippi Valley State 81–65 on Friday night in Corvallis.

Beavers guard Legend Smiley came off the bench to score 18 points. He shot 7-for-12 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Forward Daniel Freitag scored 17 points and converted all eight of his free throws. Reserve guard Chris Johnson added 13 points. Guard DeShawn Gory recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Delta Devils guard Matt Anglo led his team with 16 points. Reserve guard AJ Abrams scored 15. Guard Tory James Jr. added 12.

Oregon State improved to 4–0. The Beavers have not played a road game this season. Mississippi Valley State fell to 0–4. The Delta Devils have not played a home game this season.

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