The Montana Grizzlies take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies are 1-2. Montana lost to San Francisco Dons 63-58 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Grizzlies average 77.3 points per game and allow 63.3. Semaj Carter averages 14.0 points per game, and LoLo Rudolph averages 5.0 assists per game. Clayton Mpiana averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Fighting Hawks are 1-2. North Dakota lost to Clemson Tigers 92-77 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Fighting Hawks average 73.3 points per game and allow 89.0. Samuel Hincapie averages 17.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, and Luke Winkel averages 3.3 assists per game.

The Grizzlies are first in the Big Sky. Montana is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Fighting Hawks sit first in the Summit. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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