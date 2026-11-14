The Nevada Wolf Pack visit the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Huskie Stadium, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Wolf Pack are 3-6 and have lost two straight. Nevada lost to New Mexico Lobos 31-3 on Friday, Nov. 6 at home. The Wolf Pack average 20.8 points and 309.4 yards per game and allow 23.6 points. Dylan LaBarbera leads the Wolf Pack with 5.5 sacks, and EJ Smith leads the Wolf Pack with 94 tackles. Carter Jones has thrown for 654 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Dominic Kelley has 584 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Huskies are 0-9 and have lost nine straight. Northern Illinois lost to San José State Spartans 30-19 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Huskies average 16.6 points and 333.9 yards per game and allow 36.8 points. Avery Jones leads the Huskies with 2 sacks, and Jack Murray leads the Huskies with 67 tackles. Taron Dickens has thrown for 1,876 yards with 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Telly Johnson Jr. has 629 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Wolf Pack sit seventh in the Mountain West. Nevada is 2-3 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Huskies sit 10th in the Mountain West. Northern Illinois is 0-3 at home and 0-6 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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