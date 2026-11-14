The Clinton Golden Bears visit the Winthrop Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Winthrop Coliseum, with tipoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Golden Bears average 54.0 points per game. Kira Jones averages 29.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, and Jamiah Murphy averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are 2-1. Winthrop beat Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls 84-57 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Eagles average 60.3 points per game and allow 59.3. Madison Ruff averages 10.3 points per game, and Laura Silva averages 3.7 assists per game. Marta Guilera averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are first in the Big South. Winthrop is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

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