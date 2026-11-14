The NJIT Highlanders take on the Dartmouth Big Green at Leede Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Highlanders are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. NJIT beat Lafayette Leopards 64-60 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Highlanders average 59.5 points per game and allow 50.8. Marissa Gingrich averages 17.0 points per game, and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls averages 2.0 assists per game. Ava Locklear averages 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Big Green are 2-1. Dartmouth beat New Hampshire Wildcats 51-46 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Big Green average 51.0 points per game and allow 48.0. Zeynep Ozel averages 10.3 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Olivia Austin averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Highlanders are first in the Am. East. NJIT is 2-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. The Big Green sit first in the Ivy. Dartmouth is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

The post NJIT Highlanders at Dartmouth Big Green: Saturday Preview appeared first on Ball Exclusives.