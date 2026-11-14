The Seattle Kraken take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Veikkaus Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Kraken are 9-7-1 and have lost two straight. Seattle lost to Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Kraken score 3.29 goals per game and allow 3.59, with 12 power-play goals this season. Frederick Gaudreau leads the Kraken with 8 goals, and Chandler Stephenson leads the Kraken with 11 assists.

The Hurricanes are 15-3-2 and have won three straight. Carolina beat Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Hurricanes score 4.10 goals per game and allow 2.25, with 15 power-play goals this season. Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 12 goals, 16 assists and 28 points.

The Kraken sit 11th in the Western Conference. The Hurricanes are first in the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes lead the season series 1-0. Carolina won the earlier meeting 4-1 on Nov. 12.

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