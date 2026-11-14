The Tulane Green Wave take on the Akron Zips at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Green Wave are 2-1. Tulane beat Nicholls Colonels 77-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Green Wave average 87.3 points per game and allow 82.7. Krystian Lewis averages 28.3 points per game, and KJ Greene averages 4.0 assists per game. Tyler Ringgold averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Zips are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Akron beat Muskingum Fighting Muskies 112-64 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Zips average 93.5 points per game and allow 62.5. Tahj Staveskie averages 19.0 points per game, and Evan Mahaffey averages 4.0 assists per game. Buddy Hammer Jr. averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Zips sit first in the MAC. Akron is 1-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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