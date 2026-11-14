Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and center Bam Adebayo each scored 37 points to lead the Heat to a 133-121 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Adebayo added 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo recorded nine rebounds. Point guard Davion Mitchell contributed 22 points and 17 assists.

The Heat improved to 6-6 overall and are 2-0 in the NBA Cup. They have won six of their last eight games.

Antetokounmpo called Adebayo “one of the most versatile bigs I’ve ever played with.” Adebayo said his aggressive stretch early in the fourth quarter — with Antetokounmpo on the bench — reflected his responsibility to lead that unit and get into rhythm.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra credited Adebayo’s ability to unify the team under pressure. He described the duo’s physical presence in the paint as central to Miami’s identity.

Miami opened the season 0-4 and shifted focus toward communication and cohesion. Spoelstra said he noticed steady improvement beginning three weeks ago and anticipated offensive growth.

Miami hosts the Detroit Pistons on Saturday — the second game of a back-to-back. Guard Klay Thompson missed Friday’s game with an ankle injury and hopes to play Saturday.

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