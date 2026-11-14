The Loyola Chicago Ramblers visit the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Moby Arena, with tipoff at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Ramblers are 2-1. Loyola Chicago lost to Air Force Falcons 107-93 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Ramblers average 82.0 points per game and allow 70.7. Dayan Nessah averages 14.7 points per game, and Guillaume Grotzinger averages 8.0 assists per game. Jason Schofield averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Rams are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Colorado State beat Portland State Vikings 87-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Rams average 83.0 points per game and allow 70.7. Jase Butler averages 13.3 points, 6.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Ramblers sit first in the A-10. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Rams sit first in the Pac-12. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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