Ryan O'Reilly scored twice as the Nashville Predators held off the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

O'Reilly opened the scoring at 7:56 of the first period, with assists from Steven Stamkos and Mavrik Bourque. Victor Olofsson tied it 1-1 at 11:19 of the first period. Rasmus Andersson put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 at 10:48 of the second period. O'Reilly tied it 2-2 at 9:44 of the third period.

Neither team scored in overtime, and Nashville won the shootout.

For Nashville, O'Reilly had two goals, and Juuse Saros stopped 40 of 42 shots.

For Vegas, Olofsson and Andersson each scored, and Adin Hill stopped 30 of 32 shots.

Vegas outshot Nashville 42-32. Nashville went 0 for 2 on the power play, and Vegas went 0 for 1. The Predators moved to 11-4-5. The Golden Knights fell to 13-5-3.

The Predators are fourth in the Western Conference and have won seven straight. The Golden Knights sit third in the Western Conference. The season series is tied 1-1. Vegas won the first meeting 5-2 on Oct. 13.

The Predators are back in action when they visit the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights are back in action when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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