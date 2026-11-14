Brook Lopez and Darius Garland combined for 50 points, and the LA Clippers edged the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-112 on Friday night at Intuit Dome.

The Clippers set the tone early, taking the first quarter 33-27. They led by as many as 15 points. The Clippers were behind 84-82 after three quarters and outscored the Thunder the rest of the way. The go-ahead basket came with 50.4 left: Darius Garland makes free throw 1 of 1. The Thunder had a 10-0 run in the third quarter.

For LA, Brook Lopez finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Darius Garland added 24 points, four rebounds and seven assists, while Derrick Jones Jr. chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

For Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Jared McCain added 23 points and four rebounds.

The Clippers improved to 3-8. The Thunder fell to 8-5.

The Clippers sit fourth in the Pacific Division. LA is 3-3 at home and 0-5 on the road. The Thunder sit seventh in the Western Conference and have lost three straight. Oklahoma City is 5-0 at home and 3-5 on the road. The season series is tied 1-1. Oklahoma City won the first meeting 108-101 on Oct. 25.

The Clippers next host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder next visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The post Clippers Beat Thunder 113-112 as Lopez and Garland Combine for 50 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.