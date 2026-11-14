The Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Bearcats are 5-4 and have lost two straight. Cincinnati lost to Houston Cougars 31-24 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bearcats average 33.0 points and 446.9 yards per game and allow 29.4 points. Patrick Bauer leads the Bearcats with 3.5 sacks, and Jonathan Thompson leads the Bearcats with 66 tackles. JC French IV has thrown for 1,990 yards with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and Cole Tabb has 812 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Cyclones are 4-5. Iowa State lost to Baylor Bears 42-31 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Cyclones average 29.2 points and 381.3 yards per game and allow 28.9 points. Isaac Terrell leads the Cyclones with 3 sacks, and Sullivan Schlimgen leads the Cyclones with 84 tackles. Jaylen Raynor has thrown for 1,672 yards with 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Aiden Flora has 1,119 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Bearcats sit 12th in the Big 12. Cincinnati is 5-1 at home and 0-3 on the road. The Cyclones are 11th in the Big 12. Iowa State is 4-1 at home and 0-4 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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