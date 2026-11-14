The Georgia Lady Bulldogs take on the Ohio Bobcats at Convocation Center (OH) on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Lady Bulldogs are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Georgia beat Kennesaw State Owls 84-42 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Lady Bulldogs average 81.3 points per game and allow 45.8. Dakota Howard averages 14.0 points per game, and Jailyn Banks averages 2.7 assists per game. Milan Brown averages 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Bobcats are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Ohio beat Otterbein Cardinals 68-44 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Bobcats average 62.5 points per game and allow 45.0. Monica Williams averages 14.5 points and 2.5 assists per game, and Kamie Ellis averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Lady Bulldogs sit first in the SEC. The Bobcats sit first in the MAC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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